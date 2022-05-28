Dr. Kenn Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenn Freedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenn Freedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Freedman works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians4004 82nd St Ste 200, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 743-7676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Texas Tech Physicians3601 4th St Fl 2, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
Dr. Freedman is a kind wonderful doctor. He spends time making sure I understand the procedure he is planning to do to correct my double vision. He is very knowledgeable and answered all my questions!! Most of all he prayed with me prior to surgery which alleviated all my worries. I knew I had the right doctor!!
About Dr. Kenn Freedman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235120353
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Texas Tech University (Amarillo) Health Sciences Center Program
- Tex Tech U Hlth Scis Ctr
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.