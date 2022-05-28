Overview

Dr. Kenn Freedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Freedman works at Texas Tech Eye Consultants in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.