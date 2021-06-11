Dr. Kenley Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenley Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenley Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
St Mina Primary Clinic17222 Hospital Blvd Ste 242, Brooksville, FL 34601 Directions (352) 544-6145
-
2
Bayfront Health Spring Hill10461 Quality Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 544-6145
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr Davis is kind, considerate and an exceptional physician and surgeon. He takes his time with a patient and answers questions without a lot of medical jargon.
About Dr. Kenley Davis, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1841303559
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Loma Linda University Hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.