Dr. Kenji Sudoh, MD
Dr. Kenji Sudoh, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health-Duluth.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr Sudoh was very pleasant. He was most informative regarding my knee issues. He offered several logical options. I was told by my PCP that I could not have any further injections at their office due to bone-on-bone. Dr Sudoh advised otherwise and did give me an injection that took away my discomfort. Other members of my family have seen Dr Sudoh and highly recommended him. I was extremely pleased with Dr Sudoh. I to highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kenji Sudoh, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health-Duluth
Dr. Sudoh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sudoh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sudoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudoh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.