Dr. Kenji Muro, MD
Dr. Kenji Muro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Advocate Medical Group3000 N Halsted St Ste 703, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-6666Tuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Anointed Health Partners Ltd.2315 E 93rd St Ste 440, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 296-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Muro performed an L5-S1 Mirco on me. Probably one of the best surgeons I've worked with.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1700807591
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
