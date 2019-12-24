See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Kenji Muro, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kenji Muro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Advocate Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Muro works at Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocate Medical Group
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 703, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-6666
    Anointed Health Partners Ltd.
    2315 E 93rd St Ste 440, Chicago, IL 60617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Advocate Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Pituitary Tumor
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Pituitary Tumor

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Dec 24, 2019
    Dr Muro performed an L5-S1 Mirco on me. Probably one of the best surgeons I've worked with.
    — Dec 24, 2019
    About Dr. Kenji Muro, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700807591
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenji Muro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muro works at Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Muro’s profile.

    Dr. Muro has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Muro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

