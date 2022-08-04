Dr. Kenitra Kelly, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenitra Kelly, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenitra Kelly, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in The Villages, FL.
Locations
Grand Traverse Dental Care2943 Traverse Trl, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 520-2823Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is a veteran who has a very hard time going to a dentist. Dr. Kelly and staff were so kind, and when my husband had 2 teeth break, they made sure to take care of us. She did wonderfully with my husband having ptsd, and she referred us to an endodontist with my husband's emergency situation. We look forward to his 2nd appointment next week to fix his other tooth. We highly recommend Dr Kelly. (her staff too)
About Dr. Kenitra Kelly, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1861872988
