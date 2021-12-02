Dr. Kenilia Ventura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenilia Ventura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenilia Ventura, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Ventura works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida Endocrine Center4600 Military Trl Ste 208, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 626-9041
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ventura?
Dr Ventura was professional and kind with me today and was very accommodating for my appointment i am looking forward for Dr Ventura being my endocrinologist
About Dr. Kenilia Ventura, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306226360
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
