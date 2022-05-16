Dr. Kenika Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenika Robinson, MD
Dr. Kenika Robinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Locations
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 206, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5861
Rush Dermatology Patient Services610 S Maple Ave Ste 5500, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 563-3659
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson actively listened to my concerns and answered all of my questions in detail and made me feel she had all the time in the world to sort out my concerns.
About Dr. Kenika Robinson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1982925558
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Constipation, Enteritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.