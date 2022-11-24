Overview

Dr. Kenichi Miyata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI.



Dr. Miyata works at Kenichi T Miyata in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.