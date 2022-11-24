Dr. Kenichi Miyata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miyata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenichi Miyata, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenichi Miyata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI.
Locations
Kenichi T Miyata700 W Olive Ave Ste F, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 230-9065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miyata and his team did a very good job with my surgery, and very attentive to me. Dr. Miyata is a good doctor.
About Dr. Kenichi Miyata, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376687772
Education & Certifications
- 2011
- Med Coll of WI
- 2001
