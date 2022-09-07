Dr. Keng-Yu Chuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keng-Yu Chuang, MD
Overview
Dr. Keng-Yu Chuang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Locations
District Medical Group2929 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 470-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My father was stomach bleeding for many times, it was so dangerous, I have to watch him all the time. but no one can help him, Until he found Dr Chuang, he got surgery by Dr Chuang, he never get stomach bleeding anymore. So Appreciate from our heart.
About Dr. Keng-Yu Chuang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1730380676
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Temple University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
