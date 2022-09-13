Dr. Kenechim Anamekwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anamekwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenechim Anamekwe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenechim Anamekwe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wylie, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Anamekwe works at
Locations
-
1
VIVIFY Wellness Center500 S Westgate Way, Wylie, TX 75098 Directions (972) 941-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anamekwe?
Dr. Anamekwe is very professional in how she carries herself and is super knowledgeable, helpful, and culturally competent. She is very thorough in addressing my health concerns and made time to address each concern, without making me feel rushed or that my concerns were irrelevant. She also took the time to educate me on topics pertaining to my health and broke the education down in a way that I would understand, and I always learn new info from her with each visit. She is also thorough in ordering the relevant tests and lets me know the reason for each test. Even when I suggested certain tests, she helped me to find alternative tests that essentially test for the same thing but are more affordable for me! She’s a doctor that I can trust, and I’m very happy that I found a doctor like her!
About Dr. Kenechim Anamekwe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891996112
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anamekwe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anamekwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anamekwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anamekwe works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Anamekwe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anamekwe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anamekwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anamekwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.