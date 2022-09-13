Overview

Dr. Kenechim Anamekwe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wylie, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Anamekwe works at VIVIFY Wellness Center in Wylie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.