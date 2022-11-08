Dr. Kene Ugokwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ugokwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kene Ugokwe, MD
Overview
Dr. Kene Ugokwe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Dr. Ugokwe works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Health - Heart and Vascular Institute Parmalee540 Parmalee Ave Ste 510, Youngstown, OH 44510 Directions (330) 743-1928
-
2
Saint Elizabeth Boardman Health Center8401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-2929
-
3
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-3488
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ugokwe?
Doctor treated me for back issues which resulted in a spinal fusion. After initial painful recovery I felt great. Unfortunately I am not having issues with my SI joint that happens sometimes after a spinal fusion. This is still ongoing but not from the doctor but those darn insurance companies that have all these protocols. But I highly recommend Dr. Ugokwe.
About Dr. Kene Ugokwe, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770752891
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ugokwe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ugokwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ugokwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ugokwe works at
Dr. Ugokwe has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ugokwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ugokwe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ugokwe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ugokwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ugokwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.