Dr. Kene Ofili, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kene Ofili, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University, California School Of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Ofili works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ofili performed surgery to repair my broken ankle in 2015-2016. This was the first time I'd ever broken a bone and required urgent surgery. I was scared and anxious. Dr. Ofili was patient, calm, and down to earth. During the post-surgery recovery period, I became interested in ankle anatomy. Dr. Ofili encouraged my intellectual interest, answered my questions and even took time to geek out with me, reviewing my x-rays. He treated me as a whole person. His staff was amazing too.
About Dr. Kene Ofili, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790067148
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foot and Ankle Residency Program, San Francisco
- Department Of Veteran Affairs, San Francisco
- Samuel Merritt University, California School Of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ofili has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ofili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ofili works at
Dr. Ofili has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ofili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ofili. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ofili.
