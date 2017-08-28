Dr. Kendrick Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendrick Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Kendrick Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Webster Orthopedics4000 Dublin Blvd Ste 100, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (925) 556-7320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Webster Orthopedics3315 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 486-2300
-
3
Webster Orthopedics80 Grand Ave Ste 400, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 238-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
After surgery was recommended on my wrist, I went to Dr. Lee for a second opinion. He said that he did not feel surgery was necessary. I followed his recommendation for rest, physical therapy and exercise. I had a complete recovery WITHOUT SURGERY!
About Dr. Kendrick Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1508833377
Education & Certifications
- Curtis National Hand Center, Union Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- Pomona College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.