See All Dermatologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Kendra Rorrie, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kendra Rorrie, MD

Dermatology
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kendra Rorrie, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Rorrie works at Dr Daniel Smith Dallas Diagnostics in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
10 (484)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Diagnostic Association of Plano
    4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 750, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rorrie?

    Jul 06, 2018
    Dr Rorrie has been my dermatologist for many years is an excellent physician! My whole family has attended her practice! She has helped my condition greatly, I recommend her to anyone!
    Raymond Williams in Royse City, Texas — Jul 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kendra Rorrie, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kendra Rorrie, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rorrie to family and friends

    Dr. Rorrie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rorrie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kendra Rorrie, MD.

    About Dr. Kendra Rorrie, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932138856
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rorrie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rorrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rorrie works at Dr Daniel Smith Dallas Diagnostics in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rorrie’s profile.

    Dr. Rorrie has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rorrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rorrie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rorrie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rorrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rorrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kendra Rorrie, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.