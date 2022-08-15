Dr. Kendra Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendra Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kendra Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Barry S Paul M.d.22 Mill St Ste 310, Arlington, MA 02476 Directions (781) 643-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Having had two melanomas in the past 10 years, which required surgery. I am overly concerned during each appointment, but Dr. Martin has always put me at ease with her calming demeanor. I highly recommend her since she is thorough, a great listener and is empathetic to my concerns.
About Dr. Kendra Martin, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.