Overview

Dr. Kendra Lesiak, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.



Dr. Lesiak works at Dermatology Specialists of Omaha in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.