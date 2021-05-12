Dr. Kendra Lesiak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendra Lesiak, MD
Overview
Dr. Kendra Lesiak, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.
Locations
Dermatology Specialists of Omaha909 N 96th St Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 559-4186Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic! Dr.Lesiak was a true professional- caring, intelligent, knowledgeable, thorough, and skilled. She deserves 100 stars!!!
About Dr. Kendra Lesiak, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699074096
Education & Certifications
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
Dr. Lesiak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesiak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesiak speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesiak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesiak.
