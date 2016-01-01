Dr. Kendra Kamlitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamlitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendra Kamlitz, MD
Dr. Kendra Kamlitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mankato, MN.
Dr. Kamlitz works at
Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 225-1861
Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont800 Medical Center Dr Ste 490, Fairmont, MN 56031 Directions (507) 225-1879
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
- Coteau Health Care System Hospital
- Prairie Lakes Hospital
Dr. Kamlitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamlitz works at
Dr. Kamlitz has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Wound Repair and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamlitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamlitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamlitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamlitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamlitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.