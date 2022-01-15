Dr. Kendra Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendra Drake, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kendra Drake, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Drake works at
Western Neuro6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 305, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 881-8400
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Drake is a very caring and understanding doctor. She listens to everything you tell her and then gives excellent advice on how to proceed. I am grateful to have found such a wonderful doctor.
- Neurology
- English
- 1780893750
- University Med Center
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Drake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake works at
Dr. Drake has seen patients for Migraine, Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
