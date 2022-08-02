Dr. Kendra Deangelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deangelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendra Deangelis, MD
Overview
Dr. Kendra Deangelis, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Tampa Bay Ophthalmic Plastics2963 Gulf To Bay Blvd Ste 267, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 285-8006Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. DeAngelis for a growth on my lower eyelid that had become noticeable over time. This was my first visit to a plastic surgeon. The doctor removed the growth easily in her office suite, which is kept immaculately clean. No stitching or bandaging was necessary, and the area healed without any scarring whatsoever. The biopsy showed that the growth was benign. Her office staff is friendly and professional as well.
About Dr. Kendra Deangelis, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1043506595
Education & Certifications
- UT Memphis/Hamilton Eye Institute (Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery)
- Brown Med Sch/RI Hosp (Ophthalmology)
- Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University Program (General Surgery)
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deangelis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deangelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deangelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deangelis has seen patients for Stye, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deangelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Deangelis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deangelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deangelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deangelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.