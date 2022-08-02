Overview

Dr. Kendra Deangelis, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Deangelis works at Tampa Bay Ophthalmic Plastics, LLC in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.