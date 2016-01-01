Dr. Cornwall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendra Cornwall, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kendra Cornwall, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, ME.
Dr. Cornwall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leslie Connolly P.A.25 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 415-0380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cornwall?
About Dr. Kendra Cornwall, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1700047792
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornwall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornwall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornwall works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornwall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornwall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornwall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornwall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.