Dr. Kendra Cole, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Cole Dermatology & Aesthetic Center PC3655 Howell Ferry Rd Ste 400, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 417-6900
- 2 3525 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Directions (678) 417-6900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?
Dr. Cole offers SRT (Superficial Radio Therapy) what a blessing for me. I have had SRT treatments on 5 areas on my body and face and you would never know I had anything done. Treatments are quick, painless and leave you with no scaring or deformed. Mohs surgery is not your only option and I have had my share of Mohs surgeries. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Cole and SRT. So thankful I found out about it and wish more dermatologist would offer this to their patients.
About Dr. Kendra Cole, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952382863
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- 1982
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
404 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
