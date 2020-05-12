Dr. Kendra Bergstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendra Bergstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Kendra Bergstrom, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience has always been time well spent. After reading a review regarding spider veins medical procedures have risks and by doing your research you’ll find Spider veins are near impossible to just erase or mask. I have and have had with my main caregiver discussed this topic. Dr. Bergstrom has always been outright honest and forthright I am sorry I cannot get in sooner. Her popularity has been difficult to secure a appointment with her. Now that is a five star popularity rating and a sign of a exceptional doctor.
About Dr. Kendra Bergstrom, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194764837
Education & Certifications
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- University Of California
Dr. Bergstrom has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
