Overview

Dr. Kendra Bergstrom, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Bergstrom works at Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

