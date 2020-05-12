See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kendra Bergstrom, MD

Dermatology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kendra Bergstrom, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Bergstrom works at Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Dermatitis
Warts
Rash
Dermatitis
Warts

Rash
Dermatitis
Warts
Hives
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lichen Planus
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Resurfacing
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 12, 2020
My experience has always been time well spent. After reading a review regarding spider veins medical procedures have risks and by doing your research you’ll find Spider veins are near impossible to just erase or mask. I have and have had with my main caregiver discussed this topic. Dr. Bergstrom has always been outright honest and forthright I am sorry I cannot get in sooner. Her popularity has been difficult to secure a appointment with her. Now that is a five star popularity rating and a sign of a exceptional doctor.
GSD — May 12, 2020
About Dr. Kendra Bergstrom, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194764837
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • New York University / College of Medicine
Internship
  • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
Medical Education
  • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
Undergraduate School
  • University Of California
