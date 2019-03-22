Overview

Dr. Kendra Baker, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Baker works at Hoag Hospital Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.