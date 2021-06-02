Dr. Kendell Sowards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sowards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendell Sowards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kendell Sowards, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Sowards works at
Locations
North Houston Specialty Surgery22751 Professional Dr Ste 110, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 312-4838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery date 5/24/2021 Dr Sowards and her staff are amazing! She explained my procedure and answered all my questions. Juanita and Katrina took care of all my concerns and went above and beyond to make sure I had everything I needed for my surgery and after surgery. Everyone was friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Kendell Sowards, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sowards accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sowards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sowards works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sowards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sowards.
