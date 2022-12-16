Dr. Kendell Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendell Mann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kendell Mann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Gastroenterology Associates of Colorado Springs1699 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 632-7101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my first Colonoscopy with Dr. Manns Team and they were absolutely Amazing!! Everything was explained to me in detail so my mind was put at ease.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1053384347
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii
- University of Rochester New York
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
367 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.