Overview

Dr. Kendell Bennion, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Bennion works at CHPG Primary Care Belmar in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Golden, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.