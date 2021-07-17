Dr. Wise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendall Wise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kendall Wise, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Wise works at
Locations
Nch Healthcare System350 7th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 436-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wise has been treating me for about 10 years. He's always been a very kind person, open to questions and suggestions. He's not been one to do much chit chat unless directly related to the medical issues.
About Dr. Kendall Wise, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831252014
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wise has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Balanitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
