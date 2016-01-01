See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Tasche works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 405-0046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Scan
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Thyroid Scan
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Deafness
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD

  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1003227489
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tasche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tasche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tasche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tasche works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Tasche’s profile.

Dr. Tasche has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tasche.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tasche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tasche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

