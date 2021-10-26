See All Plastic Surgeons in Webster, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Kendall Roehl, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kendall Roehl, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Roehl works at Memorial Plastic Surgery Group in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Plastic Surgery Group
    26 Professional Park Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3935

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2021
    I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Roehl you are absolutely amazing! My husband and I researched so many doctors and Dr. Roehl was so clearly ahead in the wow factor, the her quality of work and the reviews compared to others. Having this surgery was a big decision, we have zero regrets because of my results, the professionalism of you and your staff are above all expectations. Your honesty, making me and my family feel comfortable all while keeping us informed throughout the entire process.The customer service and overall satisfaction of the process and how it was all done is so amazing. You and your staff are greatly appreciated! You and your staff have been so supportive, for example being available no matter the time of day or night. We highly recommend Dr Roehl and her staff for anyone looking for body contouring surgery. Doctor Roehl and her staff can take care of all of your surgery needs. If you want amazing and head turning results, it is a must that you get in contact wit
    Mrs. Queen — Oct 26, 2021
    About Dr. Kendall Roehl, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528262102
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kendall Roehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roehl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roehl works at Memorial Plastic Surgery Group in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roehl’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roehl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.