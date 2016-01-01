Dr. Kendall Marr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Marr, MD
Overview
Dr. Kendall Marr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Marr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Caleb W Hirsch MD23101 Sherman Pl Ste 500, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 676-4808
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marr?
About Dr. Kendall Marr, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1588663603
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center | National Institute of Health
- Cleveland Metropolitan Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marr works at
Dr. Marr has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Cardiomegaly and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marr speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Marr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.