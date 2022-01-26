Dr. Kendall Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Hansen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kendall Hansen, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Locations
Interventional Pain Specialists340 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 260, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (812) 594-3243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hansen has literally given me my life back. He is compassionate and has incredible knowledge about pain management. He has never let me give up on myself.
About Dr. Kendall Hansen, MD
- Pain Management
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Spondylitis, Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.