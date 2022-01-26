Overview

Dr. Kendall Hansen, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Hansen works at Interventional Pain Specialists in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.