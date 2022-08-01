Dr. Kendall Hanft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Hanft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kendall Hanft, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3079 E Commercial Blvd Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 776-0620
- 2 15280 NW 79th Ct Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (954) 776-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hanft goes above and beyond!!! She is very knowledgeable and truly cares about her patients. She is one of the best doctors I’ve ever seen.
About Dr. Kendall Hanft, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1487654174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
