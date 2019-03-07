Dr. K Trevor From Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. From Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. K Trevor From Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. K Trevor From Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Confederate Mem Med Center|Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
Locations
Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine, LLP176 Versailles Blvd Ste A, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 445-9331
Hospital Affiliations
- Avoyelles Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I give Doctor From a five ?? he is a nice,explain everything to you lab works I myself would tell all my friends and family about him.My sister told me about him,because I had needed a Kidney Doctor,my sister told me about him and Thank God for him to take care of me ask a patient.
About Dr. K Trevor From Jr, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1467445304
Education & Certifications
- Confederate Mem Med Center|Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. From Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. From Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. From Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. From Jr has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. From Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. From Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. From Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. From Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. From Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.