Dr. Kendall Egan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kendall Egan, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from University Of California Davis School Of Medicine-M.D..
Dr. Egan works at
Locations
Dermone Plastic Surgery Associates of North Carolina PA6752 Rock Spring Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 782-0028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful to Dr. Egan for her willingness to seek "out-of-the-box" solutions for my issues. She provides very personal attention that I have found rare for many doctors. She is caring, sensitive to my concerns, and I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kendall Egan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego, Ca-Dermatology
- University Of California Davis School Of Medicine-M.D.
- University Of California, Santa Barbara-B.S.
- Dermatology
Dr. Egan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egan has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Egan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.