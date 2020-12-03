See All Otolaryngologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Kendal Stewart, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kendal Stewart, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Stewart works at United Otolaryngology Associates Pllc in Austin, TX with other offices in Bee Cave, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United Otolaryngology Associates Pllc
    300 Beardsley Ln Ste D101, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 338-9840
  2. 2
    11719 FM 2244 Rd Ste 204, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 338-9840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 03, 2020
    Dr. Stewart and Dr. Gonzales are amazing. I learned of Dr. Stewart at a conference and his lecture was so intriguing; he obviously knows what he's doing. I had to take my son to him. These docs know how bodies work and how to help them heal. My son used to get fevers constantly and mainstream docs couldn't help. After our first appointment here, his fevers are gone and his quality of life is so much better! Don't waste your time with mainstream docs who throw drugs at you and consider you just a number. These docs truly care.
    Sommer Lapitsky — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Kendal Stewart, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225115876
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kendal Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

