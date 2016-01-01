Dr. Kenda Albaree, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albaree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenda Albaree, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kenda Albaree, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clermont, FL.
Dr. Albaree works at
Locations
-
1
Royal Oaks Dental Care4289 S Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 607-6149
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albaree?
About Dr. Kenda Albaree, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1215589247
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albaree accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Albaree using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Albaree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albaree works at
Dr. Albaree has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albaree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albaree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albaree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.