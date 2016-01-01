Dr. Kenan Osmanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osmanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenan Osmanovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenan Osmanovic, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower19 Davis Ave Fl 9, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3640
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty1200 Jumping Brook Rd Ste 201, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 643-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenan Osmanovic, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Serbian
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
