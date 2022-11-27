Overview

Dr. Kenan Arnautovic, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Sarajevo and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Arnautovic works at ELIZA COFFEE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Florence, AL with other offices in Southaven, MS and Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.