Dr. Ken Yanagisawa Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ken Yanagisawa Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Yanagisawa Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Maria Byrne MD LLC1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 302, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 288-3288
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At a picnic, I was eating my last bite of a grilled hot dog when I felt a stabbing pain in my throat. I tried everything to relieve it. Went to my regular doctor and she recommended gargling. But by the end of the week I gave Dr Yanagisawa a call and he immediately scheduled me for a scope of my throat. He found a small metal piece from a bristle brush that cleans the grill. He scheduled me for emergency surgery and later that evening removed a 1 inch piece of a bristle brush from my throat. I went home that night and ate supper and everything was fine. This guy took care of me so well, called me the next day and made me feel that I was in very good hands. I would trust him with anything. Very knowledgeable and kept me well informed through this whole bizarre event. The best part: He listened to me. No tests or extra procedures were needed.
About Dr. Ken Yanagisawa Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1225055064
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanagisawa Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanagisawa Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanagisawa Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanagisawa Jr works at
Dr. Yanagisawa Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanagisawa Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanagisawa Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanagisawa Jr.
