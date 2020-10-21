Dr. Ken Yamaguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamaguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Yamaguchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ken Yamaguchi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz Ste 11300, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2534
-
2
Washington University Orthopaedics Center For Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamaguchi?
Excellent!
About Dr. Ken Yamaguchi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1376561001
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamaguchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamaguchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamaguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamaguchi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamaguchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamaguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamaguchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamaguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamaguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.