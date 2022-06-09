Dr. Ken Takesita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takesita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Takesita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ken Takesita, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine - University of Southern California|Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Takesita works at
Locations
-
1
Mission Urology4500 Brockton Ave Ste 301, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 356-7125
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Takesita?
Dr.Takesita and his staff are amazing! You walk into a nice and clean (not crowded waiting room). No long waiting times. Dr.Takesita really takes his time in the room with you answering all your questions. Extremely intelligent I’m glad I found him. His staff are extremely nice and very smart. I’d definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Ken Takesita, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629243837
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Minimally Invasive Urology Institute
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- Keck School of Medicine - University of Southern California|Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takesita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takesita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takesita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takesita works at
Dr. Takesita has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takesita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Takesita speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Takesita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takesita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takesita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takesita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.