Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ken Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Ken Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Blue Ridge Neuroscience Center PC2 Sheridan Sq Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Placed a shunt do drain excessive fluid on my brain.
About Dr. Ken Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1033101126
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Pituitary Tumor and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
