Dr. Ken-Ryu Han, MD

Urology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ken-Ryu Han, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Han works at Arizona Urology Specialists, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Urology Specialists Pllc
    19841 N 27th Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 375-1700
  2. 2
    Canyon State Urology
    5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B200, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 375-1700
  3. 3
    Arrowhead Satellite Office
    18700 N 64th Dr Ste 105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 375-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 11, 2020
    Dr Han treated my father for kidney and prostate issues. He was very kind, professional and respectful. He always took time to answer whatever questions we had despite his extremely busy schedule and Dad always had questions!! All his assistants and back office staff are awesome also!
    — Aug 11, 2020
    About Dr. Ken-Ryu Han, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538181474
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital / New Brunswick, New Jersey
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University / Ithaca, New York
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ken-Ryu Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Han has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Han speaks Chinese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

