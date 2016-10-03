Dr. Nakasone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ken Nakasone, MD
Overview
Dr. Ken Nakasone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Nakasone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Natori Teruya Tanoue Nakasone and Yoshino MD Inc.1329 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 599-4200
-
2
Derm Docs LLC550 S Beretania St Fl 4TH, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 544-2852
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nakasone?
Dr. Nakasone is extremely caring, patient, and professional. He delivered both of my children and has continued to be the very best doctor throughout the years. I highly recommend him and am thankful to be his patient!
About Dr. Ken Nakasone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508929431
Education & Certifications
- University Hi J a Burns School Med
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakasone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakasone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakasone works at
Dr. Nakasone has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakasone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakasone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakasone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakasone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakasone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.