Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (12)
Overview

Dr. Ken Nakasone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Nakasone works at TTNYD and D, OB/GYN Inc. in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Natori Teruya Tanoue Nakasone and Yoshino MD Inc.
    1329 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 599-4200
    Derm Docs LLC
    550 S Beretania St Fl 4TH, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 544-2852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • Pali Momi Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 03, 2016
    Dr. Nakasone is extremely caring, patient, and professional. He delivered both of my children and has continued to be the very best doctor throughout the years. I highly recommend him and am thankful to be his patient!
    About Dr. Ken Nakasone, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508929431
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hi J a Burns School Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nakasone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakasone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakasone works at TTNYD and D, OB/GYN Inc. in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Nakasone’s profile.

    Dr. Nakasone has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakasone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakasone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakasone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakasone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakasone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

