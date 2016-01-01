See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ken Moadel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ken Moadel, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ken Moadel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Moadel works at Bajaj Chiropractic, P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD
Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. James Chelnis, MD
Dr. James Chelnis, MD
8 (15)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Locations

  1. 1
    Moadel Midtown LLC
    110 E 40th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 490-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cornea Transplant
Epi-LASIK Eye Surgery
LASIK
Cornea Transplant
Epi-LASIK Eye Surgery
LASIK

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Epi-LASIK Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Phakic Refractive Lens Implantation Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moadel?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ken Moadel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ken Moadel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moadel to family and friends

    Dr. Moadel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moadel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ken Moadel, MD.

    About Dr. Ken Moadel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407972326
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ken Moadel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moadel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moadel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moadel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moadel works at Bajaj Chiropractic, P.C. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Moadel’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moadel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moadel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moadel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moadel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ken Moadel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.