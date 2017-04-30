Dr. Ken Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ken Liu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Liu & Liu Mds2485 Hospital Dr Ste 260, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-7588
Liu & Liu Mds2495 Hospital Dr Ste 525, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-7588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu was my OB for both my deliveries. Dr. Liu makes it a point to get up any hour of the night to drive to the hospital so that he does your delivery. He makes sure that he sees you through until you are done. Unlike other doctors that take shifts and you might end up with someone not your regular OB doing your delivery. Also, he emphasizes natural birth, if possible, so you have no worries such as from other doctors that might pressure you to do C-section, so it's more convenient for them.
About Dr. Ken Liu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1437242278
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
