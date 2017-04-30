See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Ken Liu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Dr. Ken Liu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Liu works at Liu & Liu Mds in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Liu & Liu Mds
    2485 Hospital Dr Ste 260, Mountain View, CA 94040 (650) 988-7588
    Liu & Liu Mds
    2495 Hospital Dr Ste 525, Mountain View, CA 94040 (650) 988-7588

Uterine Fibroids
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Herpes Simplex Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Herpes Simplex Screening

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 30, 2017
    Dr. Liu was my OB for both my deliveries. Dr. Liu makes it a point to get up any hour of the night to drive to the hospital so that he does your delivery. He makes sure that he sees you through until you are done. Unlike other doctors that take shifts and you might end up with someone not your regular OB doing your delivery. Also, he emphasizes natural birth, if possible, so you have no worries such as from other doctors that might pressure you to do C-section, so it's more convenient for them.
    Santa Clara, CA — Apr 30, 2017
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    • 1437242278
    • SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Dr. Ken Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Liu speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

