Dr. Ken Lin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Ken Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at UCI Ophthalmology Group in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Visual Field Defects and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCI Ophthalmology Group
    850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 824-2020
    Division of Gastroenterology
    101 The City Dr S # 400, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 717-4463

Glaucoma
Visual Field Defects
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Glaucoma
Visual Field Defects
Conjunctival Hemorrhage

Glaucoma
Visual Field Defects
Cataract
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr Lin is a caring efficient person and I trust him to assure I get the best care possible.
    Doreen Price — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Ken Lin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin and Mandarin
    • 1205153939
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Stanford University
    • Ophthalmology
