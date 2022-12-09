Dr. Ken Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ken Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
-
1
UCI Ophthalmology Group850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-2020
-
2
Division of Gastroenterology101 The City Dr S # 400, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (888) 717-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Dr Lin is a caring efficient person and I trust him to assure I get the best care possible.
About Dr. Ken Lin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1205153939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Harvard Medical School
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Glaucoma, Visual Field Defects and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.