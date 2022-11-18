Overview

Dr. Ken Lee, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Portland Dermatology in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.