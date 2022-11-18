Dr. Ken Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Ken Lee, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
Portland Dermatology1414 NW NORTHRUP ST, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 223-3104
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had numerous skin/pre cancers removed and have never found the procedures to be as invasive and, what is the accurate word, distressing as this one was. It was a fairly deep seated cancer on my nose that had to be dug out twice in a Moh's surgery, with the healthy skin on the nose cut, pulled over the wound and stitched. I will be careful about exposing my skin to the sun in the future; lots of sunblock. Having said this, the surgery simply had to be done and Dr. Lee and his assistant were professional and competent. The numbing process is painful; lots of nerves in the nose. The actual procedure is painless but you can feel what is being done and it is difficult to experience. It's been @ 18 days since the surgery and the wound is healing nicely. Thank you both for getting this done!! I hope I never have to have this done again!
About Dr. Ken Lee, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1407864937
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Stanford University
- Cornell University Medical College
- Johns Hopkins University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
