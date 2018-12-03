Dr. Ken Kindy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Kindy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 120, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-1194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kindy is knowledgable, kind, and never makes you feel like you are being rushed.
- Ophthalmology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kindy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kindy has seen patients for Contact Lens Fitting Services, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kindy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kindy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.