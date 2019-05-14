Dr. Ken Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Hsu, MD
Dr. Ken Hsu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Sf. Spine Group PC1 Shrader St Ste 450, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 750-5570
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Dr. Hsu fixed my back problem, I am back to my normal daily activities now, he saved my life.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- U Hong Kong
- San Francisco Ors Res Prog
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
